QC shoppers get some last minute shopping done before Christmas

With the Christmas holiday quickly approaching, some shoppers found themselves taking advantage of those last minute deals.

Many shoppers packed the JCFPenny's parking lot to take care of their last few items. It was a hectic day for many, but some say it wasn't a big deal.

"We started looking early, and so we've been done we just picked up a couple last minute things. Stocking stuffers, that kind of thing," said a mother of two Simone Duranleau. "We ended up picking up a couple of extra things we probably didn't need, but we liked them anyway."

But for others, with a cart full of gifts, like Ted Mccarrel, and his wife, they earned the title of last minute shoppers. "It hasn't really been too bad, we used to wait til the absolute last minute but now I try to get done earlier but the better half wanted to procrastinate so here we are," Mccarrel said.

According to the JCPenny Managers, that's been the case for many people. Long lines and piles of clothes on the counter, 'tis the season for

stressful shoppers.

"This is crunch time now so people are really, this is the final days they're in getting those final last-minute gifts, everybody is excited if the customers are excited then we are too," said Jenni Harksin.

North Park Mall will be open for those last minute shoppers again tomorrow from 8 until 5. Other box stores, like Khols, are actually open 24 hours this weekend.