Severe weather packing 70 MPH winds Tuesday evening brought down tree limbs and power lines across the Quad Cities Area.

MidAmerican Energy reported at 8:30 p.m. that 9,660 customers were without power in the Illinois and Iowa Quad Cities combined with the vast majority being on the Illinois side.

8,770 Illinois Quad City customers were without power, mostly in East Moline (3,000+), followed by Moline (1,900) and Rock Island (1,555).

