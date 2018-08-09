QC-style pizza winning in Chicago

Greg Mohr fell in love with pizza while growing up in Rock Island, one of cities in the Quad Cities Area along the Illinois-Iowa border.

He did not realize until later that the way pizza is made in the QC, with toppings lying under the cheese and servings cut into long strips, is not the way it is made elsewhere.

Mohr thought it would be a big hit in Chicago, so he opened Roots Pizza seven years ago.

“The hand-tossed malt crust, spicy sauce, house-made crumbled sausage and generous amounts of cheese set us apart from the start,” Mohr said.

“Most people had never seen a pizza cut into strips before and had certainly never seen it cut with scissors.”

Chicago is a notoriously tough restaurant market where upstarts can quickly be chewed up and spit out.

However, Mohr’s gamble has paid off.

“The pizza is selling extremely well. We have two locations {in Chicago} and are starting construction on two more,” Mohr told KWQC on Thursday.

“Since we opened over seven years ago, we are consistently listed as one of the top pizza places in Chicago by several different publications. We were just rated the top family-friendly restaurant in Illinois by the Food Network.”

Mohr and business partner Scott Weiner were featured earlier this year in Travel and Leisure, which told readers that because of them QC-style pizza “may finally be getting its big break.”

Mohr is excited about the future.

“I’m really proud of what QC-style pizza has done in the most competitive pizza market in the country.”