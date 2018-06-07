QC volunteers sought to care for abandoned raccoon cubs

The Quad Cities Animal Recovery Team has recovered a lot of raccoons lately.

The non-profit group which relies on volunteers to rehab abandoned wild animals out of their homes recently put out a plea on Facebook.

“One of the rehabbers could REALLY use some help with feeding and cleaning daily as she has 70+ orphaned or injured raccoons right now!” QCART recently posted on Facebook.

“This year has been terrible for wildlife and she is doing her best, but with the sheer amount, she barely sleeps as once she is done cleaning and feeding on her own, they need it all again.”

The number of raccoons in the Quad Cities Area and across Iowa has been increasing, and that raises the number of orphaned cubs, said Iowa Department of Natural Resources biologist Vince Evelsizer.

“Raccoons don't have a lot of natural predators in Iowa,” Evelsizer said. “The trapping and hunting effort for raccoons has also been lower the past four years due to the suppressed fur market for raccoon pelts.”

The Iowa DNR cautions animal lovers that sometimes baby raccoons may appear abandoned when they are not because their mother is simply away gathering food, for example.

“Sometimes though, the mother raccoon will get run over by a vehicle and the babies are truly orphaned. In known cases such as these, we do support folks contacting wildlife rehab,” Evelsizer said.

Anyone interested in helping the Quad Cities Animal Recovery Team care for its orphaned may contact the group on its Facebook page.