Giving and the holiday season go hand in hand. This time of year many people are looking for ways to volunteer their time and talents. But for some, getting started could be the hardest part.

The United Way of the Quad Cities is making things easier for those who want to volunteer. A new addition to their website matches volunteers to organizations who need help.

Want to check it out? Go to their website here: www.unitedwayqc.org/volunteer-opportunities