QCA Police stations have Internet Purchase Exchange Locations to keep resident safe

With the holiday season quickly approaching, you might be thinking of scoring some deals (or some extra cash) by using an online auction website. But, are you worried about your safety?

Police stations across the area are creating safe zones in their parking lots to help you out. The areas are monitored by surveillance cameras and the video is recorded to deter crime.

Rock Island has a location set up in their parking lot.

Police in Sterling, Ill. have also created an Internet Purchase Exchange Zone in their parking lot.

Galesburg, Ill. has a location in the lobby of their Public Safety Building that has surveillance equipment set up for residents to complete online originated transactions.