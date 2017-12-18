QCA Travelers happy to be home after enduring Atlanta airport power outage

On December 16, 2017, the Hartsfield-Jackson International airport in Atlanta lost power, causing thousands of flight cancellations and overnight stays, leaving passengers fighting to find flights.

Finally arriving at Moline’s International Airport two days later, many were scurrying to grab their bags and leave. While others were at the help desk counter trying to find the location of their belongings.

A smiling Carolyn Lee is rejoiced after landing at Moline’s Airport.

“I can say that I survived Atlanta,” Lee laughed.

“I was coming in from Dallas Fort Worth, my son is in Fort Worth and he just had a new little baby girl so I’m a new grandmom,” said Lee.

Lee said after landing in Atlanta, her flight was stuck on the tarmac for more than three hours.

“Everyone was wondering what was going on, of course, and they couldn't understand why the personnel for Delta couldn't explain it to them why when it would come up and so forth,” said Lee.

As travelers awaited to find their luggage at baggage claim, passenger Karen Brenot said her family came from Walt Disney World. She said juggling two kids and staying at the airport was not as bad as it could have been.

“We were stuck on the tarmac for about 2 and half hours which was better than a lot. We, unfortunately, had a medical emergency on our flight so we got bumped up and we deboarded in about 2 and half hours,” said Brenot.

Brenot said the biggest problem was not having power in the airport, causing not to have any food after landing. She said it made traveling difficult however, she said her kids were troopers through it all.

“They honestly did pretty good overall we're all riding a little thin at this point but they handled it pretty well,” said Brenot.

Meanwhile, other passengers did not have such a smooth flight. Passenger Karla Mueller said all her luggage and car seats were still in Atlanta after arriving at Moline. Mueller said the trip was frustrating figuring out what to do with the children.

“There was no organization you know for an airport that big you would think they would have some sort of disaster or something...there was nothing. There was just no sleeping it was so loud and so many people,” said Mueller.

In the end, all the families said they were all glad to make it back home safely.

The lights are back on at the world’s busiest airport but the nations air travel system is struggling to get back on schedule after the fire.

According to authorities operations should be largely or completely back to normal by December 19, 2017.