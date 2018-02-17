QCA crowns four champions at IHSAA wrestling finals

By  | 
Posted:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) In class 2A, Assumption's Matt Robertson repeated as a state champion at 132 pounds. Teammate Julien Broderson did the same at a new weight class, 182 pounds.
West Liberty's Bryce Esmoil became the first wrestler in school history to win back-to-back state titles.
Wilton senior Trey Brisker won in class 1A at 152 pounds in his fourth and final state tournament.

 