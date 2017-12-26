QCA holiday trash collection special information

The holiday season is a time of giving. Unfortunately, all that giving creates a lot of trash. The following cities released statements on holiday wasted pick up.

BETTENDORF —

Christmas tree collection is scheduled for December 26 - January 6 on residents' collection day. All ornaments, plastic wrap, and tree stands must be removed. No sticker required. Trees should be left at regular collection site by 7 a.m.

DAVENPORT —

A few solid waste reminders and tips for the upcoming holiday from Davenport.

- Solid waste collection will be one day late all week, the week of Christmas, December 25th. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, December 26th and Friday's collection will be on Saturday, December 30th.

Residents may set out up to three extra bags of garbage without an extra garbage sticker on their regular collection day the week following Christmas; Tuesday, December 26th through Saturday, December 30th. Place extra bags next to the cart.

- Don't forget to GO ALL IN. Wondering what to do with all that extra gift wrap, ribbons, boxes and decorations that find their way into your house during the holiday season? Some of it goes in the trash – and the rest can GO ALL IN! Find more information on what can and can't be recycled at http://www.goallinqc.org/holiday-recycling-guide/.

- Wondering what to do with the tree? Live trees can be placed for curbside collection on your regular solid waste collection day through Friday, January 12th, when curbside yard waste collection ends of the season. Live trees must be free of lights and decorations and not contained in a plastic bag for collection, as these materials are not recyclable. Artificial trees can be placed for collection on your regular bulky waste collection day.

For more information visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/solidwaste.

EAST MOLINE —

Christmas Tree Pick Up: Event dates: January 8, 2018 - January 12, 2018

Event Time: 07:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Location:

East Moline, IL 61244

Description:

The week of January 8th - January 12th

Please have your Christmas trees to curbside by 7:00 AM on your regular trash day. http://dlvr.it/Q7VdBz

GALESBURG —

The City of Galesburg, Lowe's, and Waste Management will sponsor a residential Christmas tree drop-off beginning Tuesday, December 26th through Thursday, January 4th. Recycle your natural Christmas tree by bringing it to the Lowe's parking lot.

Residents must remove plastic bags, metal tree stands, lights and ornaments. These items could severely damage the tub grinder used to chip the trees into compost. Flocked trees will not be accepted.

Galesburg residents may also place their Christmas trees at the curb for collection; however, these trees will be landfilled and not composted.

As a reminder, wrapping paper is not accepted for collection in the City of Galesburg's curbside recycling program.

ROCK ISLAND —

The City of Rock Island will offer free Christmas tree collection from December 27, 2017, through January 6, 2018. Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage setout point on the citizen's garbage collection day.

Christmas ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed from the tree. Trees must be placed at least 3 feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and the garbage carts.

Separate trucks will pickup Christmas trees.

(We will up date this information as we receive new information.)