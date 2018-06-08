QCA man killed by snake while seeking lost golf ball

A man from Geneseo, Illinois died Monday after he was bitten by a prairie rattlesnake at a South Dakota golf course.

Lawrence Walters, 70, was golfing with his wife at Elkhorn Ridge Golf Club in Spearfish when the accident occurred.

“He was searching for a lost ball in some tall grass when witnesses say he hollered that he had been bitten,” said Brian Hambek, executive director of the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service.

“His wife drove him back to the clubhouse and he went into cardiac arrest.”

Elkhorn Ridge already has signs up at various locations warning golfers of the snake danger, and it now says it will post additional signs.

“The entire staff at Elkhorn Ridge is deeply saddened by the loss of the individual that was bitten by a prairie rattlesnake and our hearts go out to his friends and family following this terribly tragic event,” the club posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

The post goes on to say Elkhorn Ridge will be “adjusting policies so that tall grass areas will be treated as lateral hazards so golfers will have the option to take a penalty rather than starting over at the tee box.”

The golf club cites a biology professor at Black Hills State University as noting that Monday’s snake bite “is an extremely rare event that hasn't occurred in the Black Hills in 21 years. However, it has also been noted that there is an abnormal increase in snake numbers in the Black Hills this year.”