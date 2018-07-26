QCA power customers face disconnection after bills skyrocket

A growing number of Alliant Energy customers in Clinton County are complaining about dramatic increases on their July statements.

“Some of these monthly bills have almost tripled and that just seems inexplicable,” Iowa State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, tells KWQC.

Wolfe is now investigating a wave of complaints from constituents commenting on her Facebook page after she asked for feedback on the topic.

“I’ve never gotten so many comments on a post before and they keep coming,” Wolfe said late Wednesday night.

“So many people with what certainly sound like legitimate complaints, and some of them are going to get disconnected soon and are desperate for help.”

Some Alliant customers in Clinton County suspect a problem with recently installed smart meters for the higher billing, but Alliant told KWQC on Tuesday that the two are not related.

“All smart meters are tested by the manufacturer and sample batches are tested by Alliant Energy before they are installed,” says Alliant Energy spokesperson Mike Wagner. “The meters are registering {each} customer’s use accurately.”

Wagner said a variety of normal factors, such as hotter weather in the summer months leading to increased air conditioning use, typically cause monthly bills to rise.

However, a number of Alliant customers complaining to KWQC insist such reasons are not to blame and something unusual has happened.

“Lived in the same house for 8 years never had a bill so high,” Amanda Gard Twillie complains on Facebook. “420 bucks for a small home.”

“Our bill's now $850 after a $450 bill this month,” Sarah Renae Keeney posted. “Smart meter installation in May!!!!!!! We haven't changed usage in anything. Matter of fact, we don’t use hardly anything considering we work or are at the farm a ton.”

“Got my first bill since my new meter was put in and my bill jumped 200 dollars,” Justin Hammons commented. “I am now paying $369 which is more than my house payment tell me how that is even right.”

Facebook posts by KWQC and Wolfe have generated hundreds of complaints combined.

“Still working my way through all the comments,” Wolfe tells KWQC. “It’s a bit overwhelming.”

Wolfe says she is now considering hosting a town hall meeting between the public and Alliant to address the complaints and other related topics, such as how smart meters work.

“I’ll try hard to actually get some answers,” Wolfe said.