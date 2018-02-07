QCA student-athletes sign national letters of intent

Updated: Wed 11:23 PM, Feb 07, 2018

(KWQC) Here are the reported student-athletes who signed their national letters of intent on National Signing Day.

Assumption:
Molly Gervase, Denver Soccer

North Scott:
Eric Long, Iowa Central CC Trap Shooting
Jared Rus, Iowa State Football
Cole Ernst, Iowa Western CC Football
Sam Reyes, Wartburg Football
Mark Beno, St. Ambrose Football

North:
Akendre Abbey, Iowa Central CC Football

Rock Island:
Ben Ellis, University of Central Missouri Football

Moline:
Owen Swanson, St. Ambrose Football
Mitchell Butcher, Northern State

Sterling:
Nyrel Sullivan, Missouri Western Football
Marcus Shetter, Wisconsin-Platteville Football

Newman:
Karter Decker, St. Norbert Football
Brentin Erickson, St. Ambrose Football
Cade Bianchi, Southwest Minnesota State Football

 