QCA woman foils possible IRS scam

One QCA woman is warning others to watch out for IRS scams.

Doris Dewey’s day started out like normal, until she got a call. The man was calling for her mother. The man told her he was from the IRS Criminal Investigations Unit, but she knew something was off.

“I owed them $7,425, the officer gave me his name and his badge number, when I told him I couldn't pay $7,425 he sent me to his supervisor. The supervisor told me they were going to confiscate any social security income or government pensions, my house, my vehicles, they were going to attack all my banks accounts until I paid this amount and that the sheriff was on his way to my house.”

Luckily, Dewey didn’t fall for it.

“I knew this wasn't possible because my mother passed away in 2013. So she couldn't possibly have owed them taxes until 2016. Then I told him that when the sheriff came he should bring a shovel. And he said, 'is there snow where you are?' and I said, yes but mother's been dead for five years, you're going to have to dig her up. and so then they hung up on me.”

Dewey says she worries if her mother was alive, her mother would’ve fallen for the scam.

“I think that it's unfortunate that they can make themselves sound so legitimate and at the same time just terrify the crap out of senior citizens.”

This is the time of year for IRS scams, so there are many things you should remember. The IRS will never call, email, or contact you on social media in you owe any money. You will first receive a letter in the mail from the IRS if you do owe any money.

If you believe you are being scammed, you can call 800-366-4484, or visit the webpage below (app users) or on the right side of your screen (web users).

