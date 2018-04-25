QCMEG warns of dangers of counterfeit drugs

After prosecutors determined singer, Prince, died from counterfeit Vicodin, TV-6 spoke with the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG) about the dangers of counterfeit medicine.

James Rieck is the Director of QCMEG and says over the past two year, the agency has seen an increase in the number of cases of people buying counterfeit drugs.

"What's happening is there are people that obtain a pill press and they're getting synthetic drugs from China or other locations, converting them into pill forms, stamping them, making them look like legitimate pills," said Rieck.

Rieck says counterfeiting Fentanyl and Heroin is becoming more popular, where it is obtained in powder form and pressed into a pill form.

"They're also putting in into capsules.They can obtain capsules that look like a legitimate prescribed medicine, but you don't know what's in it," he said.

Law enforcement no longer relies on markings on a pill, since a pill may look legitimate when it is not.

"It'll have the proper markings and the only way to tell if its actually not what its reported to be, is by sending it to a lab and having an analysis done on it," said Rieck.

Rieck says it is important to purchase medicine through the right channels, rather than off the streets or from a friend.

"Unless that was prescribed to you from a physician and you got it from a pharmacy, you don't know what you're taking," he said.

QCMEG says its goal was to be aware of what is going on and is working to counteract counterfeit drugs and recognize the issue when it comes across it.