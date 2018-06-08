Quad Citian walks across Iowa raising money and awareness for veterans

What would you do for those you care about?

"It's been amazing, I started in Omaha," said Brian Geerts on a quick pit stop on the side of Highway 61 in rural Muscatine County. "This is day 15."

How far would you go?

"I've gone about 331 miles," he said with a grin. "Maybe a little bit more than that."

Geerts continues on down the road, he'll land in Walcott Friday night.

"I can figure out about over 300 people I've talked to," he said, adding that he only walks about 2 miles-per-hour because so many people stop or honk.

You can't miss him, his American Flag sits about 4 feet above his head on a pole, the Honor and Remember Flag sits below that. The two flapped in the wind on a sunny Iowa Thursday.

"It's just a brotherhood," he said. "Like no other brotherhood really."

People stop and give him donations, about $800 so far from people just stopping. He's raised $3,000 total for a group called Operation Engage America, which helps veterans and first responders.

"May 5th of last year I had another buddy that was in the army that took his own life," he said. "At that point I decided this is a point that I wanna do this."

So, he mapped a route, teamed up with an organization and decided to walk. On the side of the highway it is just him walking, there is no support crew, no car following, only him and the people that stop.

"The big thing for me is letting people know to talk to veterans and even non veterans," he said. "If you know somebody in need, talk to them and let them know you're here. I think that's the biggest thing, reach out to people and let them know you're there."

If you would like to welcome Geerts home, he will arrive at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

