Quad Citians beat record breaking Memorial Day heat

Record highs swept the Quad Cities Memorial Day weekend, recording temperatures 10-15 degrees above average.

“Usually it’d be like this in August or something like that,” said Rock Island man Bobby Loyde.

He and his daughter were out at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island Monday afternoon. Dozens of families filled the splash park there trying to keep cool.

But Loyde and others say it is hard to complain about the hot weather.

“I’d rather have the hot summer weather than the cold,” Loyde said.

“I can’t complain now,” said Davenport woman Courtney Randall. “I was complaining about the winter, so I guess we got what we asked for.”

Randall and her kids met her dad in Rock Island for some fun at the splash park. She says it’s a great alternative to a pool for her small children.

“It’s safer than going swimming,” she said. “There’s a lot of space. You can watch the kids easier.”

And with grandpa chasing the kids in the water, Randall sat comfortably in the shade keeping a distant eye them.

“I’m trying not to pass out,” Randall laughed.

Loyde said it is hard to escape the heat.

“Even with the air conditioning on, it’s brand new and it was hot,” he said of their home.

But he says the riverfront offers a little something for both him and his kids as they wait for the break from the hot weather.

“Let them go the park, I go fishing,” Loyde said. “I like to fish.”

The American Red Cross is reminding people how to stay safe during the warm months. A few tips include staying well hydrated by drinking lots of water and avoiding caffeine and alcohol, wearing loose and light-colored clothing, and avoiding being outside during the hottest parts of the day.

You can find more tips here.

