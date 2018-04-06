Quad Citians hit the court to raise money for Davenport organization

Dozens of are staying up all night to raise money for Friendly House in Davenport.

It is the 11th annual 12-hour marathon basketball game. It started at 7 p.m. Friday, April 6 and ends at 7 a.m. April 7.

Assistant Director of Friendly House Terry Hendershott says ‘Hoopin for the House’ raises between $4,000 and $4,500 each year.

“Ask people to donate dollars kind of like you would in a golf tournament they donate funds, and it goes to support the programs here at Friendly House,” Hendershott said.

The organization serves children through senior aged people.

“Daycare, afterschool programs, summer daycare, large family services component which consists of a lot of basic needs for families,” Hendershott said.

This year five teams participated. There were also five floaters on hand in case teams needed an extra boost to push through the long night.

“Oh it's exhausting believe me,” said player Danny Oliger. “You get to about 2 a.m. and it's dead.”

Players say it is a unique event for a good cause.

“You can't play 12 hours straight of basketball overnight everywhere so it’s fun,” Oliger said. “A lot of fun, a lot of comradery.”

