Break the Cycle, Mississippi River charity bike ride

Their mission is simple... but exhausting. Three men from the Quad Cities plan to bike the length of the Mississippi River in three weeks to raise money for QCA charities.

Jim Millman, Tom Rowe, and Tom Thoms, are covering 100% of their trip expenses and have personally pledged $21,000 to fund Break the Cycle. Their goal is to raise a matching $21,000 though personal gifts to meet the needs of 21 families and others just like them. They plan to profile a different family each day of their trip.

​During their 1,600 mile journey, the cyclists will be working with ​the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend to collect donations and disburse funds to three non-profit organizations: Alternatives for the Older Adult, Bethany for Children & Families, and Child Abuse Council - to assist the families identified.

To learn more about their trip, visit their website http://www.breakthecycleqc.orgor their official Facebook page.

