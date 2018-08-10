Quad Cities Area Law Enforcement promote "Lock It Up Initiative"

Quad Cities Area Law Enforcement are promoting their "Lock It Up Initiative" to help residents remember to take precautionary steps against crime.

"It only takes a second to lock your home and your car up, even if you’re just running into the house or into the store for a few moments, crimes of opportunity are what these thieves are looking for."

The Rock Island Police Department says thieves travel from area to area looking for unlocked vehicles and residencies.

The Davenport Police Department has created two graphics, one to identify trends in crimes and the other to provided prevention tips.