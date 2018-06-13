Quad Cities Autism Center receives $8000 donation from Ganzo’s

The Quad Cities Autism Center received $8000 donation from Ganzo’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina.

For the past 6 years Ganzo’s has sponsored a 5K race to celebrate Cinco De Mayo. Ganzo’s chose the Quad Cities Autism Center to be the recipient of the proceeds generated by this year’s 5k.

The donation will be used to create a specially designed parent training suite where high quality parent training can be provided. The QCAC’s professional staff of board certified Behavior Analysts will conduct one-on-one training with parents to each them the teaching strategies that have proven successful with their children at the center.

The QCAC will also purchase top quality audio and video equipment, conference tables and chairs, toys and additional training materials for the dedicated space.

