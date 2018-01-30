Quad Cities Boots on the Ground working to expand its community reach

A transformation is underway at a church on 24th Street in Rock Island.

Quad Cities Boots on the Ground now calls New Life Kingdom Ministries home. The organization’s founder, Daniel Teague Jr., says a permeant space to call home is something he prayed for.

“It solidifies us,” Teague said. “It’s important that organizations like we were trying to establish have brick and mortar.”

Teague took over the building in November. He says a few months earlier he hosted a training at the church. And when its current pastors were ready to retire they reached out to Teague.

“They called and offered the ministry that they had to Quad City Boots on the Ground,” Teague said.

He and his family began work on the basement over the weekend. He envisions it will become a place for the community to come together.

“We got some work to do,” he said of the basement. “Hopefully by summertime and the kids are out of school everything will be up and going because that’s the goal. Because summer time we see a lot of youth activity and they’re just hanging out on the streets.”

Reaching out to the youth of the community is part of the reason Boots on the Ground was initially established.

“Because there was a shots fired call over in Davenport and you can see in the news now it’s getting back up to where it's bad again,” Teague said.

Teague wants to create a space that engages parents, youth and neighbors.

“The village, we’re trying to reestablish the village.”

Although the church is located in Rock Island, Teague says it is a place for all in the Metro Quad Cities.

“Whatever’s happening in one city is eventually going to start happening in the other cities,” he said.

The renovations have just begun. Teague envisions a computer room, study room and food pantry in the basement, among other things. He is hopeful a transformation will be complete over the next several weeks.

“We have our work cut out for us but I believe we can get this done,” he said.

Teague serves at pastor of New Life Kingdom Ministries. Quad Cities Boots on the Ground serves as the church’s official community outreach program.

According to Teague, Boots on the Ground was established under three pillars: police and community relations, lack of educational opportunities and lack of job opportunities. He says the group will continue to address those issues.

The organization will host a discussion on 'filing a complaint' Feb. 17. It will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at New Life Kingdom Ministries, 817 24th Street, Rock Island, IL. Contact Quad Cities Boots on the Ground for more information.

