Quad Cities Chamber Announces Q2030 Director

The Quad Cities Chamber announced that Greg Aguilar will step into the newly created position of Director, Q2030. The Quad Cities Chamber also plans to increase staff support for Q2030 in the near future by hiring a project manager.

Aguilar, a lifelong Quad Citizen, has been with the Chamber for two years. During his tenure with the Chamber, Aguilar most recently served as the Director of Talent Attraction and Retention where his focus was lifting up the reputation of the Quad Cities as a place where young professionals are visible, engaged, and thriving in their careers and their community. He also served as the staff lead on several Q2030 work groups including those focused on talent and creating a more welcoming and inclusive community.

“Q2030 presents a tremendous opportunity for our community and all Quad Citizens,” says Aguilar. “It’s an honor to be leading this initiative and I look forward to continuing the momentum of our regional action plan, and furthering relationships with the many partners who contribute to Q2030.”