Quad Cities Chamber Announces Resources to Support Business Growth

Businesses throughout the region will now have more support available through the Quad Cities Chamber with new resources being offered through the recently developed Business Services division.

“We are changing the way that we engage with our members. We’ve taken member feedback and built Business Services around how members feel we can better serve them,” says Julie Forsythe, Vice President of Business Services. “Our members want help with promotion and brand building so that they can get new customers. And they want to know where there is opportunity for growth, and where there may be some blind spots – to be sure their business operations are ready to handle the additional business once it comes.”

The Chamber’s first Business Services offerings speak directly to those needs beginning this month.

Press, Promotion and Business Pitch Workshops

Small businesses report they become members of the Quad Cities Chamber to increase exposure and gain new customers. During the promotion and business pitch training, businesses will receive coaching on how to give an effective and succinct elevator pitch, effective networking tips, how to write a press release and work with the media.

These reoccurring monthly workshops are open to Chamber members only, and are held the first Thursday of every month from Noon - 1:00 p.m. at the Quad Cities Chamber’s Iowa location, 331 W. 3rd St., Davenport. The next training will be held on October 4.

Growth Wheel Workshops

All Quad Cities Chamber members will have access to a business growth decision tool called Growth Wheel. This pathway tool enables business owners to examine their intentions and processes around four key areas: customer relations, marketing and sales, operations, business concept, and budget and finances. Through the cohort of Growth Wheel Workshops, businesses will have the ability to identify areas of potential growth and weakness, make decisions on where they need to spend their time, and receive further assistance through either Chamber member businesses that provide services within these key areas, or the Small Business Development Centers. Upcoming planned workshops are as follows:

* Wednesday, September26: Customer Relations

* Wednesday, October 24: Organization

* Wednesday, November 28: Business Concept

* Wednesday, December 19: Operations

Growth Wheel Workshops are delivered in partnership with the Iowa Small Business Center at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Western Illinois University – Quad Cities,

Market Research and Promotions Tools

The Quad Cities Chamber offers access to free market research databases including those that may be cost prohibitive for businesses to purchase on their own. Databases include Hoover’s Plus, Acculeads, Plunkett Research, LoopNet, Panjiva and Reference USA. These databases provide businesses with access to proprietary business information, global trade data, consumer demographics and more. Using these databases, businesses can analyze industry trends, identify new growth markets, conduct prospect research and create prospect lists.

Market research database trainings In partnership with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will be held the second and fourth Thursday of every month from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the Quad Cities Chamber’s Iowa location, 331 W. 3rd St., Davenport.