Quad Cities Chamber Celebrates Accomplishments, Eyes the Future at Annual Meeting

During the Quad Cities Chamber Annual Meeting on Thursday, August 23, Chamber President and CEO Paul Rumler shared his commitment to serving small businesses, creating a more welcoming and inclusive community, driving economic growth, and advancing Q2030.

“My vision for the Chamber is to ensure we are equipped to win the next generation,” says Rumler. “In the coming year, you’ll see an exciting evolution within the Quad Cities Chamber and how we serve the business community.”

Rumler referenced accomplishments of the Chamber over the past 12 months including helping companies add 1,108 new jobs and an associated economic impact of $240 million, successfully advocating for the passage of historic tax credits in Illinois, facilitating growth in the downtowns, and providing members with services that support business growth.

Multiple awards were presented during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting:

The Economic Development Project of the Year award was presented to Arconic for the $162.5 million expansion that recently took place in the Quad Cities.

The annual Q2030 award was presented to eleven Quad Cities media outlets for their collaborative work in supporting the Quad Cities Big Table which took place in April 2018: WHBF, KWQC, WQAD, KLJB, OnMedia, Hola America, Quad-City Times, Dispatch Argus, WQPT, WVIK and Townsquare Media

The Business of the Year Award was presented to local tech firm TapOnIt, most notably for its significant growth and expansion over the past 24 months.

The Quad Cities Chamber also recognized Scott Lohman, Lohman Companies as Volunteer of the Year, noting that Lohman has been an active volunteer supporting our military community and the Rock Island Arsenal for the past 15 years.