Quad Cities Chamber Starts Search for New CEO

The Quad Cities Chamber has retained Waverly Partners, LLC to begin the search for the next CEO to lead the organization.

The Chamber’s board of directors has appointed a 9-person search task force that represents businesses large and small, from Iowa and Illinois communities, and a variety of business sectors to evaluate and interview potential candidates.

The task force will work closely with Waverly Partners, initially developing a Position Profile for the CEO role which, when finalized, will be posted on the Chamber’s website.

Qualified applicants or referrals should contact the search firm through the following email address: QuadCities@Waverly-Partners.com. The task force members will participate in reviewing applications as well as conduct interviews with qualified candidates. The Chamber anticipates that initial interviews will take place in November, and final candidates will be introduced through community meet-and-greets in December or early January 2018.

Tara Barney served as the QC Chamber CEO from 2010 until July when she announced she was resigning.

“I’m honored to have led the Quad Cities Chamber, alongside great area leaders and a strong staff,” says Barney. “The community has much to be proud of for its commitment to creating a more dynamic regional economy.”

Kristin Glass, Vice President, Member Services, has been named Interim CEO. A native of the Quad Cities and a graduate of St. Ambrose University, Glass began her career with the Quad Cities Chamber in 2006.