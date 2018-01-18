Quad Cities Child Abuse Council warns about child abuse and neglect

This week, two California parents were arrested on torture and child endangerment charges in connection with their 13 kids.

(Photo Source: Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. / Pexels)

One of the daughters was able to escape the home and call 911 early Sunday morning. Authorizes say the children were held captive and tortured. The parents were in court on Thursday.

Since the discovery, neighbors have said they felt something had been off about the family. Those and other accounts are troubling to Angie Kendall, director of communications and development for the Quad Cities Child Abuse Council.

“I’ve read a lot of quotes and information from neighbors saying that they saw children who are very thin, very pale, looked scared, doing physical labor,” she said. “It points to failure of adults to protect children. It’s is never children’s job to protect themselves.”

She says someone should have called police or child services.

“And for many neighbors and people involved in the family to come out later and say that they thought something was going on, there’s something wrong with that,” Kendall said.

Making the choice to intervene s can be a tough one, but Kendall has some advice.

“I think as adults we need to ask ourselves [does] my courage have the potential to save someone’s life and is my discomfort worth a child’s life,” Kendall said.

In a world where many do not know their neighbors well, there are still warning signs people can be on the lookout for.

“They were very thin, very pale, they looked frightened, they were never playing outside if they were outside it was physical labor and very regimented,” she said of common signs child services should be called.

Kendall says anytime someone feels uneasy about a situation, it is best to pick up the phone.

“It’s a 1-800 number in every state,” she said. “You make the phone call, you report what you’ve seen, you can report your suspicions and then it is the investigator’s job to take that information and do with it what the law says they have to do.”

The organization offers classes to recognize signs of child abuse and neglect. You can find out more here.

Illinois hotline: 800-232-3798 / 217-524-2029

Iowa hotline: 1-800-362-2178

