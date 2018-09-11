Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau name new president & CEO.

There's a new face to take over the helm of the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau. Dave Herrell, of Jacksonville, Fla., has been named their new President & CEO.

He comes to the Quad Cities after serving in management positions in Jacksonville, Phoenix, and Nashville.

He has a background in destination and brand marketing, administration, operations, strategic planning, business development, fundraising, communications, and non-profit management. He will officially begin on October 8, 2018.

Before joining the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, Herrell led the City of Jacksonville’s Office of Sports & Entertainment as their Sports & Entertainment Officer.

He has also held leadership positions with the Arizona Sports Foundation, the Nashville Sports Council, and Music City Bowl, Inc. Throughout his career, he has been involved with hundreds of projects that have yielded more than $800M in direct economic impact. He has worked on numerous NCAA events, SEC Conference Championships, neutral site college football games, various amateur athletic and national governing body events, multi-day music & entertainment festivals, air shows with The Blue Angels, arts & cultural events, and more.

In his role as President & CEO, Herrell will oversee day-to-day operations, strategy and lead staff responsible for tourism marketing, brand development, group and convention sales, visitor experience, membership, and the recruitment and hosting of sporting events to the region.

Herrell will be formally introduced to partners and stakeholders at the QCCVB Annual Meeting on Wednesday, September 12 at 7:30 a.m. at the Rhythm City Casino Resort. His official start date is October 8, 2018.

