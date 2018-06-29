Quad Cities Generating Station unveils expanded training center

Quad Cities Generating Station unveiled its new expanded employee training center to local and state officials on Friday in Cordova, Illinois.

The project created 600 direct and indirect jobs for local contractors, laborers and suppliers.

“This ribbon cutting is more than just the opening of our newly expanded Professional Learning Center, it represents the next chapter in Quad Cities’ bright future,” said Site Vice President Ken Ohr. “June 2018 was the exact month Quad Cities was to be shut down, but thanks to Gov. Rauner, legislative leaders and our many local supporters, we continue to deliver carbon-free power and good-paying jobs for Illinois families.”