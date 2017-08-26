Quad Cities Harm Reduction hosted overdose awareness day event

It was an emotional day as people came together to remember those who lost their lives to drug overdoses.

Quad Cities Harm Reduction hosted an annual overdose awareness day event to educate people on this growing problem. The organization's president, Kim Brown, lost her son to an overdose.

"I had to do something besides grieve for the rest of my life, so I will continue to do that, but I'm going to take my grief to advocacy," said Brown.

Banners with loved ones pictures hung on the ceilings. Those who had lost lost ones to an overdose could also bring photos to add to a memory wall.

Free Naloxone sessions and HIV and Hepatitis C testing were offered. People also learned about clean syringe exchanges and treatment options.

"Every ten minutes a human being's life is gone because of overdose and drug overdoses are preventable if you get Naloxone trained and learn how to save a life," said Brown.

People also enjoyed face painting, food, and music. Towards the end of the event, doves were also released as a symbol of peace and hope.

Today's event was part of the global International Overdose Awareness day, which takes place on August 31st.

