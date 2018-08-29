45th Quad Cities Honor Flight attendees enjoy pre flight dinner

Veteran Larry York says when he got off the plane from Vietnam the only people that met him to welcome him home were his parents and his then fiance- now wife. So for the last five years, Larry says he and his wife Becky have been greeting veterans returning home from their honor flights: "so it's nice to be one."

Becky York has stood by her husband's side through the years. Looking into her eyes, it's clear why many people say military spouses serve their country as well. "It's very emotional," Becky told TV-6 "its the fact that they're finally getting recognized."

Vietnam Veteran Larry York is just one of the one-hundred local veterans from WWII, Korea, and Vietnam who are being recognized for their service with a flight to Washington DC.

The veterans will fly out on Thursday and spend the day visiting military monuments in the nations capital together. "I don't know a lot of the people in here, but they're still brothers," says Vietnam Veteran Russ Septer. "We went through the same thing, different dates, different areas, but we're all brothers, everyone of us."

This is the 45th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. And it's the tenth Honor flight that is being sponsored by the Hy-Vee Quad Cities and Clinton stores. Hy-Vee says that it has donated more than $500,000 to Honor flights of the Quad Cities since 2010. As part of its sponsorship the grocery store chain hosted a pre-flight dinner for veterans and their guests.

Mike Pyevich served in WW II. He says being in the room with veterans from Vietnam and Korea makes him feel "old, and proud."

Many veterans told TV-6 they applied to be on the honor flight two years ago and were elated when they received their invitation. "Naturally got butterflies, a lot of anticipation about what I'm going to see," Septer told TV-6.

Vietnam Veteran Nancy West says she's most looking forward to seeing the Arlington Cemetery and the Women's Memorial: "Sometimes we forget that women serve, and I think it's real important not to ever feel left out. We have an important job and position like anybody else."

Flight sponsor Hy-Vee says the public is invited to welcome the veterans home when they return on Thursday, August 30th at 9:30pm at Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, Illinois.