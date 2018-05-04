Quad Cities Men found guilty of crack cocaine and firearms offenses

On May 3, 2018, following a three-day jury trial, Bruce Zachary Pugh, age 26, Darren Lamont Warren, age 22, and Desharrlequez Malike Vesey, age 23, were each found guilty of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. Additionally, Warren and Vesey were convicted of possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute.

The 3 men occupied a rented Jeep Compass at a gas station in the 1000 block of West River Drive in Davenport. When the rear seat occupant, Pugh, waived a black pistol at another man. The Davenport Police were alerted as to the threat and the Jeep was stopped by officers. The driver, Warren, and the front passenger, Vesey, fled and Pugh was arrested while attempting to exit the vehicle.

Davenport Police Officers recovered crack cocaine; a box of plastic sandwich bags; two digital scales, cash; and a loaded black Hi-Point 9mm pistol from the vehicle. Evidence showed the Defendants were engaged in conduct consistent with the distribution of crack cocaine.

The Defendants’ sentencings are scheduled for September 12, 2018.

The Davenport Police Department and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated this matter.