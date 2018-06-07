Quad Cities Museum Week starts this Saturday.

Starting on Saturday, June 9 throughout the week until Sunday, June 17 museums all over the Quad Cities region welcome visitors with fun activities, significant discoveries, and exploration. There are 17 participating museums and they will be presenting a variety of special exhibits, events, and some are even offering discounted admission. If you are an avid social media user, the trending hashtag for pictures and posts is #QCMUSEUMWEEK.

There will also be a museum Geocache, or a treasure hunt, for everyone to enjoy. Any given treasure, known as a geocache, has specific coordinates of longitude and latitude to which seekers must travel to locate the treasure. Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity, in which participants use a Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver or GPS-enabled smartphone and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called "geocaches" or "caches," anywhere in the world.

"By finding some or all of the Quad City Museum caches you will learn about the many great museums in the community," says Gretchen Small of the Butterworth and Deere-Wiman House. "A total of 12 museums are participating in the Geocache."

Ms. Small organized the geocache, and the William Butterworth Foundation funded the project. According to Ms. Small, all the museum caches are located outdoors.

To get started on your treasure hunt during Quad Cities Museum Week, go to www.geocaching.com and see if you can collect a wooden nickel from all the participating museum geocaches.

Participating museums in the Geocache include the Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead, Buffalo Bill Museum, Butterworth Center, Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, Deere-Wiman House, Family Museum, Figge Art Museum, German American Heritage Museum, Iowa 80 Trucking Museum, Putnam Museum, and Rock Island County Historical Society.

For information on Museum Week, go to www.qcmuseumweek.com.