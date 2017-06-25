Quad Cities Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr

Muslims around the world Sunday celebrated the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting. During Ramadan, Muslims spend the month abstaining from eating and drinking from sun up to sun down. The month lasts between 29 to 30 days based on the visual sightings of the crescent moon.

Muslims in the Quad Cities area today also took part in the celebrations. The celebration began Sunday morning at 8:30 at the Muslim community of the Quad Cities mosque, where they had spiritual chanting, a short prayer, and a short ceremony.

The community's president says this event celebrates a longstanding tradition within the Muslim community.

"This has been a tradition for you know, over 1400 years. Muslims have been fasting all of this time and we just fast to try to develop, you know, because first of all we're told to and secondly, to try to develop some empathy for the poor. If you ask Muslims who've fasted what it feels like to be hungry, they can tell you because we've lived it every day for the last 30 days," said Lisa Killinger, President of the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities.

Sunday's event drew in around 1,000 Muslims from over 40 countries.

After the celebrations, Muslims will take the day off from work, or other activities to celebrate with friends and family, gathering for their first meal in over a month.

