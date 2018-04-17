Quad Cities Pokémon Go community gives back to one of their own

The popular "Pokémon Go" app may have died down a little, but the hearts of some fans and their desire to give back hasn't.

Over the weekend, the Pokémon Go community here in the Quad Cities rallied together to help one of their own. One member, Steve Perreault, who has special needs likes to catch the legendary Pokémon but isn't always able to since the game charges for extra raids.

The group got together to raise over $300 and purchased him more "raid passes." Along with that, they got him a sweatshirt with his name/team logo and some gift cards. The team says they love having Steve on the team and wanted to show him just that.

“We have got a good group of solid people that really care about our group and we've got each other’s backs,” said Ryan Johnson, organizer of the fundraiser.

“I was excited and happy,” said Steve Perreault.

Steve is thankful for the gifts and ready to keep playing Pokémon with his friends.