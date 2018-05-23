Quad Cities Race for Cure needs registrants and funraisers

The Komen Quad Cities Race for the Cure is less than three weeks away, and event organizers are concerned about current registration and fundraising numbers. Right now, the event is pacing 600 registrants shy of the same time in 2017 and is seeing about half the amount of fundraising dollars compared to last year.

Nationwide, 5K races are trending downward in participation, and the Komen Race for the Cure series is no exception. Additionally, the market is saturated with 5k runs and walks. However, Komen encourages Quad Citizens to remember Komen’s goals and keep in mind that the organization is an excellent steward of the donor’s dollar, with approximately 89 cents of every dollar going directly towards the mission.

The 29th annual Komen Quad Cities Race for the Cure is taking place on June 9, 2018. Register today at www.komengreateriowa.org/qcrace . Fundraising pages are set up automatically for participants upon registering. And, new this year, is the opportunity to fundraise on Facebook.

Please help Komen achieve it’s BIG, BOLD goal to reduce the number of deaths by breast cancer by 50% by 2026, and embrace the Komen mission: to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.