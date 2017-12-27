Quad Cities Red Cross offers cold weather safety tips

As the bitter cold settles in the QCA, shelters and warming centers are bringing in people from the cold. Amber Wood, the Executive director of the American Red Cross Quad Cities and West Central Illinois Chapter, says it is important to take advantage of these resources if you need them.

“These resources are for everyone in the community,” she said. “Especially our more vulnerable populations that the extreme cold could be detrimental to health you know young children and our seniors we want to make sure that we are taking care of our neighbors.”

Shelters and warming centers are not the only options.

“Taking advantage of those public facilities that have heat are a great way to keep yourself warm during the regular business hours,” she said. “You know sometimes it might be a trip to the mall or the library or your local church.”

If you cannot make it to a warm place, wood says it is important to dress accordingly.

“Wear many layers of lightweight clothing,” Wood said. “It helps to insulate your body.”

And do not risk your safety to keep warm.

“Stoves are for cooking,” Wood said. “We encourage families not to use that as a heating source. It’s a very dangerous situation and we want to really keep our family safe.”

Another thing Wood says to keep in mind during the cold months is space heater safety.

“Nothing that’s flammable within three feet of your space heater,” she said. “You want to make sure that you’re supervising that space heater when it is being used.”

And in case of emergency, Wood says do not be afraid to look to others for guidance.

“Make sure you adhere to your local media,” she said. “They’re a great resource on suggesting if there are shelters that are open or the latest suggestions are by emergency officials.”

You can find more cold weather resources here.