Quad Cities Tennis Club to host US Open semi finals watch party

Rock Island native Madison Keys will be competing in the semi finals of the U.S. Open Thursday night and the Quad Cities Tennis Club is celebrating by having another watch party. The invite was posted to their Facebook page.

"Come join us in watching an event that hasn't happened in 30 years! We have four American women squaring off in the Semi Finals of the US Open, including our own Madison Keys. The first match Venus Williams and Sloan Stephens will start at 6:00 PM followed by Madison Keys and Coco Vandeweghe. Let's have a great turnout to support our American Women!"



