Quad Cities Triathlon prepares for hot temperatures

The 19th Annual Quad Cities Triathlon is Saturday morning at West Lake Park. It consists of a 600-yard swim, a 3.1-mile run, and a 15-mile bike ride. But many are working harder to prepare for the heat than the physical tasks.

The Quad Cities Triathlon director, Eric Sarno, encourages plenty of water, lightly colored clothing, and sunscreen for race goers.

There are areas set up with shade, barrels of ice and water ready for anyone who is getting overheated.

Medics also want people to be able to spot heat exhaustion and it's symptoms.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, vomiting, nausea and in the worst case scenario one might start to have a heat stroke. This could include becoming unconscience or having seizures. If this happens call 911 for help.