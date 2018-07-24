Quad Cities community pushes for new information about Trudy Appleby’s disappearance

It has been nearly 22 years since Trudy Appleby went missing. But family, police and community members are determined to get closure.

“The Trudy Appleby investigation’s still going. It’s still relevant,” said Moline Det. Michael Griffin.

Appleby’s father, Dennis Appleby, and her best friend, Amber Dunlap were among dozens out canvassing Campbell’s Island Tuesday evening, July 24.

“A lot of emotions flow through me, to be honest,” Dunlap said after a man said he had heard some people talking about what happened to the 11-year-old. “I mean I don’t understand how somebody could live like this for as long as they have without telling us what we need to know.”

Griffin says they focused in on the neighborhood to put more pressure on those who know something.

“We know that some of the people that still reside here were here in 1996,” Griffin said about Campbell’s Island.

“We feel like we’re closer,” he continued. “We feel like we’re getting answers and we know that people that are involved in this, that are either keeping secrets or directly involved in this that are alive that are cracking. They’re not able to withstand the pressure that’s being put on them.”

This latest search effort came one week after Crime Stoppers posted two billboards seeking answers about Appleby’s disappearance. Those are posted in East Moline at 19th Street and 5th Avenue and Highway 5 near Barstow Road.

Appleby was last seen on August 21, 1996.

In 2017, Moline Police named William Edward Smith, who is now deceased, as a person of interests. No suspects have been named.

