Quad Cities dogs are making a splash

Paws were wet and tails were wagging as dogs around the Quad Cities were able to participate in the Soggy Doggy Splash Party this afternoon.

"This is just a fun day for people to bring their dogs out," Quad City Animal Welfare Center Executive Director Pattie McRae said. "They get to spend time with other dogs, they get to swim and have a good time."

This is the second annual event, that has grown in size from last year. Proceeds from today's benefit go towards the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.