Quad Cities experiencing driest September on record

Is your lawn looking a little bit crispy in recent weeks? The dry weather pattern has everything to do with it! Aside from a trace of rain that was recorded on September 6, no significant measurable rainfall has been experienced in the Quad Cities this month. As of September 10, 2017, the area is experiencing the driest month on record. The driest September ever in the Quad Cities occurred in 1979 with only 0.02" of rain over the entire month. The third place spot for the driest September occurred in 2002 with 0.18" of rain.

We will be seeing an extension of our dry weather pattern this week thanks to Hurricane Irma. A ridge of high pressure continues to hold true north and west of this powerful storm. This in turn will keep the area rain free this week. Our best chance of seeing measurable rainfall arrives with a front this Saturday evening into Sunday. Though this is still a week away, it does look as though enough moisture will be present for the front to produce a few showers and storms.

Places south of I-80 continue to experience abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Stay with KWQC for any forecast changes in the coming days.