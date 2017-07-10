Quad Cities health providers combine services

People gathered around to listen to Presidents of Unity Health- Robert Young Center and CADS of its announcement to combine both its services for the community.

These services will allow enhanced access to health care services and specialties to improve the patient experience involving mental health and substance abuse.

"We feel that it's a great partnership between what they have with mental health and lies in what we have with substance abuse wise. It's just going to really bring a lot of new of services to the community," said Dr. Joe Cowley, President, and CEO, Center for Alcohol & Drug Services, Inc.

"For us to be successful and sustainable in the future, this is an opportunity for us to bring our resources together and focus on having the highest level of care, that we can, to meet the needs," said Dennis Duke, President of Unity Health Robert Young Center.

The affiliation agreement became effective July 1, 2017

The integration process for both organizations will change over the in coming months.