Quad Cities home sales increase; 2018 expected to be another good year

The Quad City Realtor Association says it was another strong year for home sales in the area.

The association president, David Levin, says they saw an increase of about two percent in the number of units sold throughout the entire QCA. He says Illinois saw a little more growth than Iowa.

“I think a lot of that has to do with buyers looking for product and because there’s a shortage of homes in the marketplace they’re looking at the entire Quad Cities,” Levin said.

He attributes home sales growth in the Quad Cities to the area's low unemployment rate, relatively low interest rates and a shortage of homes in the marketplace.

Levin expects 2018 to be another good year for real estate.

“And with the new tax cuts there’s going to be more money in paychecks for the employees, and I think that’s going to create more of a saving level for down payments,” he said.

It also seems more millennial's are starting to buy homes. Levin says they are just behind baby boomers in terms of purchasing. He says more than 35 percent are now buying instead of renting.

