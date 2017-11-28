Quad Cities honored as national leader in student reading

The Quad Cities was recognized on Tuesday, November 28 as a national leader in improving student reading proficiency by Ron Fairchild, Lead Consultant for the National Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.

According to the United Way of the Quad Cities, the Quad Cities' work in grade-level reading has been repeatedly held up as an example for other communities to emulate by the National Campaign over the five years of its existence. United Way of the Quad Cities Area has served as the local coordinator for the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading since 2012. In particularly, the Quad Cities was cited for our work in:

• Ensuring local children enter kindergarten ready to learn

• Helping students keep their reading skills sharp over summer break

• Building cross-sector partnerships in support of this work.

The United Way says that being able to read by third grade is an important milestone in a child's academic career.

"Before third grade," Fairchild says, "a student is learning to read. After third grade, a student is reading to learn."

A student who is not reading proficiently by third grade is four to five times more likely not to complete high school, Fairchild says.

The Quad Cities grade-level reading work has already achieved some early successes:

• Historically, low-income children are less likely to be school-ready on their first day of kindergarten. There are early indications that this gap is closing.

• Pilot programs at a handful of area elementary schools have been able to reduce the number of chronically-absent students by as much as one-third.

• For the past four years, more than 95% of students participating in the Youth Enrichment Initiative summer program either maintain or increase their literacy skills over the course of the summer.

President of United Way of the Quad Cities Area Scott Crane says they see grade-level reading not just as an education issue, but also as a workforce and community development issue.

"Each year, approximately 1,000 Quad Cities third graders test as 'below proficient' in reading." "This greatly reduces their chances of completing high school and pursuing post-secondary education or training. This is a large source of local talent that we need to start cultivating to fill the future workforce needs of our community."