Quad Cities law enforcement remind drivers to “Move Over”

June is national Move Over Awareness Month. Within the past year, all 50 states have passed laws requiring drivers to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

In Iowa and Illinois, that law extends to utility vehicles as well.

It is to help ensure people working on the side of the road helping others get home safely.

“It is a lot bigger risk than a lot of people realize unless you're out working on the roads every day,” said Iowa State Trooper Dan Loussaert.

The 28-year State Patrol veteran says other vehicles are the greatest dangers he and other troopers face each day.

“I’ve never been shot but I’ve been ran into twice,” he said. “Officers in this area are much more likely to get run over and hurt on the job than by violent crime.”

Both times the 28-year state trooper was hit he suffered minor injuries.

Vehicle related accidents are something that happens to emergency vehicles across the country. According to traffic safety marketing, 47 officers were killed in traffic-related incidents in 2017.

“Secondary crashes are sometimes our worse crashes and sometimes it’s not us either,” Loussaert said.

That is why if you see a vehicle with flashing lights, Loussaert says slow down, and move over if you can.

“It just gives a little more room for error,” he said.

While it is called the “Move Over” law, Trooper Loussaert says if you cannot move over safely, it is OK to just slow down.

“The law says that you're supposed to move over only if you can safely do so,” Loussaert said. “There's plenty of times that you're not able to move over because of the volume of traffic.”

“The law says you’re required to slow down under the posted speed limit, but just slow down, I would recommend maybe ten under the speed limit. That gets people's attention.”

Loussaert says the best thing drivers can remember is stay alert.

“Traveling with other people in traffic, we all make mistakes and we need to expect the unexpected,” Loussaert said.

In Iowa, failing to slow down or move over for emergency or utility vehicles can result in a fine totaling nearly $200.

