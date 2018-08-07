Quad Cities law enforcement work to connect with community

Whether it was passing out ice cream cones or grilling in the rain, Davenport and Rock Island Police Departments were out in their communities Tuesday night.

In Rock Island, it was the 35 annual National Night Out. Each year it is hosted by the city’s Community Caring Conference.

National Night Out’s are hosted across the county to recognize cooperation between neighborhoods and law enforcement to reduce crime.

“It’s all about making connections in the community because you have to develop relationships before you end up in a crisis mode,” said Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen. “If you’re in a crisis mode and you’re trying to talk to people it’s too late. You have to develop that ahead of time and have ongoing good relationships.”

Ethel Bassett, a member of Community Caring Conference, says they are working to do more block party events across the city. She says it is important for people to feel connected especially to local law enforcement.

“We’re a smaller community but we have crime, and if we don’t call our police to make our streets safe and be safe to walk up and down the street, what are we going to do then,” she said.

“It’s important that we establish relationships because when people are comfortable with the police, they’re willing to come forward and tell us what they need to know,” Chief VenHuizen said. “If we don’t have those relationships, it’s harder to get that information.”

Davenport Police Department held its own community get together.

This was the third year for Cops and Cones. Davenport Police hand out Whitey’s Ice Cream to families in Vander Veer Park and offer them a chance to learn about some of their equipment.

“It really humanizes the police officers that we have and it lets our community know that we're here,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

He says this is important because they cannot do their job without the public’s help.

“We need our community to help with public safety that’s just the bottom line,” Chief Sikorski said. “And having events like this, I think it can build trust. I think our community can trust us and that we’re here for them to help them.”

East Moline Police Department also hosted a National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

