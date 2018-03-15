Quad Cities leaders remain hopeful train will come to Moline

Moline’s newest hotel, The Element, is meant to be a place where business people, families and other groups can stay for periods of time traveling between Chicago and the Quad Cities. But there is just one thing missing: the train.

The project has been underway for around a decade. The city has worked to create a multi-mogul space where travelers can dine, shop and stay. The hotel held its grand opening on March 15. Retail and restaurants are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

But leaders in the Quad Cities say the train timeline is unknown.

“I don’t have a good sense of when the train will be here but I’m confident that it will come,” said Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri at the opening of the Element.

“Right now, the most recent thing that they’re doing is they’re doing some core sampling at the rail intersections,” Acri construed. “So it’s part of the environmental study and the engineering prep work to bring the train this way.”

The Quad Cities Chamber says completing the hotel is a step in the right direction when it comes to getting this Chicago-Moline train.

“Our friends at the state know that this is happening,” said Kirstin Glass, the interim CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber. “The city of Moline has worked really hard on it and again we’ve received really positive news that rail is heading in the right direction.”

She is equally sure the train will eventually make its way to the QCA.

“We received positive news that the rail is in the state’s one to five-year plan,” Glass said.

