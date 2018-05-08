Quad Cities metro region development receives recognition

The Quad Cities metro region was recognized by Site Selection Magazine. The magazine ranks metropolitan areas based on the number of projects and number of projects per capita. The #4 ranked Top Project in the country belongs to Sterilite Corp., who recently started production on a new facility in Northwest Davenport.

The Quad Cities and Clinton metro regions received high praise in the Big Muddy Cup. The Quad Cities ranked 6th in Top Metros by Projects per capita, while Clinton ranked 5th. The Muddy Cup is awarded to the top metro area by corporate facility projects per capita along the Mississippi River - only over an 18-month period ending with the previous calendar year.

“Our region’s ability to attract significant investments in the competitive field of economic development speaks volumes to the strong public-private partnerships and a laser focus on putting the Quad Cities atop the competition for talent, jobs, corporate investments and opportunities,” Liz Murray Tallman, Chief Economic Development Officer for the Quad Cities Chamber, said of the rankings.

Illinois and Iowa were both recognized for their statewide development activity. Illinois is #4 for the Top States by Projects per Capita, while Iowa is #6.

These awards look at the local industries, manufacturers, call centers, headquarters, data centers. distribution warehouses, offices, and research and development and how those are showing growth. To qualify for these awards, the expansions must include new construction as well as 20 or more new jobs created, 20,000 square feet or more, and a $1 million investment in construction, land, building, or employees.