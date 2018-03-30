Quad Cities nuns cheering for Loyola, Sister Jean Dolores

Even if you're not a basketball fan, chances are you know who Loyola's team chaplain is: Sister Jean.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt grew up in California, but worked her way to Iowa. She joined a convent in Dubuque, Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Four nuns from the same convent now live in the Quad Cities and are cheering on their fellow sister.

While the timing of Easter Vigil might interfere with the Final Four start time, these sisters are enjoying the excitement of March Madness.

Sister Kathleen Mullin, who resides in Moline, once lived across the street from Sister Jean in Chicago.

"She's just a genuine, grounded, delightful woman, and very committed to whatever she's supposed to be doing," says Sr. Mullin of her former neighbor.

Davenport resident Sister Mary Stasia Stafford worked alongside Sister Jean at Mundelein College and says it's thrilling to see her on the national news.

"All of the notoriety that you see and hear about her, she's not in it for herself," says Sr. Stafford.

Sr. Mullin agrees and says Sr. Jean is never self-centered.

"She talks about the coach of the Ramblers, she talks about the players, she talks about the fans," Mullin adds. "It's not about her."

Now of Rock Island, Sister Judith Terese McNulty once called Chicago home as she is a graduate of Loyola University.

She recalls the last time the Ramblers were in the Final Four.

"The sign was up that they won the NCAA in 1963," Sr. Judith Terese remembers. "They kept that sign up a mighty, mighty long time."

All of these sisters believe this Cinderella story shines light on the power of prayer.

"The W stands for worship, work, and win!" says Sr. Kathleen. "Winning isn't always winning the game, it's winning with honor in the best way you can."

Sr. Judith Terese says watching this run has been wonderful.

"It indicates that normal human beings can participate in all types of activities in life," she adds.

Sr. Jen Freund, also of Davenport, believes Sr. Jean reveals a more modern view of those in religious life.

"Years ago, we wouldn't be seen out like that I don't think, but now I don't think people think twice."

Loyola-Chicago takes the floor against Michigan at 5:09pm on Saturday evening.