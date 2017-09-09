Quad Cities residents stranded in Caribbean after Hurricane Irma

Two Quad Cities residents are stranded in the Caribbean after Hurricane Irma swept through the Caribbean islands. Although their vacation plans may not have gone as planned, they say they are glad they are safe.

Bettendorf resident, Kari Hanson, and her friend arrived in St. Thomas on Monday. They were unable to evacuate on Tuesday after flights were cancelled.

"To be honest with you, my nerves have been shot the whole time here and when we found out we couldn't get out, like we thought we were gonna die. I thought I was never going to see my kids again," said Hanson.

Hanson and her friend said they feel safe in their hotel room, but cannot stop thinking about home.

"I mean, this is probably the safest place we could be, so I'm very grateful and these people have been very good to us, but we are just... We are just trying to leave," said Hanson.

Muscatine resident, Kim Cavazos, and her family have been stranded in Turks and Caicos for a week.

"It was very terrifying and so loud. You could not hear anything. The water was just beating, you know, against the building," said Cavazos.

She said there is no electricity in the resort, except for a small building where they are serving food.

"The ocean was just unbelievable, rolling in and out and the sound was deafening," said Cavazos.

She said they are still waiting for help.

"It is very bad here, you know, and we need help," said Cavazos.

Hanson plans on taking a cruise back to Miami on Monday. Once in Miami, she will board a flight to Chicago and then return to the Quad Cities. Cavazos and her family and friends are still trying to find a way to return home.